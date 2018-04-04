PoSW Coin (CRYPTO:POSW) Price Up 26.3% This Week

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, PoSW Coin has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One PoSW Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004126 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. PoSW Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $10,788.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00618957 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000603 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00096851 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027053 BTC.

PoSW Coin Profile

PoSW Coin (CRYPTO:POSW) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. The official message board for PoSW Coin is posw.io/blog. The official website for PoSW Coin is posw.io. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PoSW Coin

PoSW Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy PoSW Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoSW Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PoSW Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

