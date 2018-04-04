Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004669 BTC on popular exchanges including TDAX, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $115.80 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

