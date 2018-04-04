PowerShares Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond Portfolio (DSUM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PowerShares Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond Portfolio (NYSEARCA:DSUM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond Portfolio stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. PowerShares Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond Portfolio has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

