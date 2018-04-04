PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish (NYSEARCA:UUP) by 245.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,919 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HAP Trading LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 258,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 151,983 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish by 30.0% during the third quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 477,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish during the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish during the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000.

Shares of UUP stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

