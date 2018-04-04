PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. (PEJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. (NYSEARCA:PEJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0804 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

PowerShares Dyn Leisure & Entert. Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

