PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (PAF)

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap (NYSEARCA:PAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2535 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

NYSEARCA:PAF opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.67.

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific x-Jap Company Profile

PowerShares FTSE RAFI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

