POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO (PRF) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3743 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO stock opened at $109.33 on Wednesday. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

