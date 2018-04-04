PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (PSMG)

PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio (BATS:PSMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of PSMG stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. PowerShares Growth Multi-Asset Allocation Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

