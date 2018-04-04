PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PEY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0647 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th. This is an increase from PowerShares Aerospace & Defense’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Get PowerShares Aerospace & Defense alerts:

Separately, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/powershares-high-yld-dividend-achvetf-pey-declares-dividend-increase-0-06-per-share-updated-updated.html.

About PowerShares Aerospace & Defense

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Aerospace & Defense and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.