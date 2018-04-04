PowerShares Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight Portfolio (USEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PowerShares Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight Portfolio (BATS:USEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

BATS:USEQ opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. PowerShares Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight Portfolio has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

