PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

PowerShares S&P Internatnl Developed Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

