PowerShares S&P SmllCp Cnsmr Disny Ptfo (NASDAQ:PSCD) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

PowerShares S&P SmllCp Cnsmr Disny Ptfo (NASDAQ:PSCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1145 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 19th.

Shares of PSCD opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. PowerShares S&P SmllCp Cnsmr Disny Ptfo has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $63.76.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

