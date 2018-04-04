POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

POXEL (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

POXEL stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. POXEL has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

