Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Price

Headlines about PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPG Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1495880312606 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,663. The stock has a market cap of $27,052.07, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

