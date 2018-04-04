PPL Co. (PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.35.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. ValuEngine raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 price objective on PPL and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $69,413.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 10,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $324,041.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,939. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPL by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in PPL by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,061,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in PPL by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 53,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,764 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPL by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 150,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18,829.57, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. PPL has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $40.20.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

