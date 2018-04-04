Pra Group Inc (PRAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pra Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Pra Group reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $205.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.56 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 19.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Pra Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pra Group during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

PRAA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 195,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,549. Pra Group has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $1,698.21, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc (PRA Group) is a financial and business services company with operations in the Americas and Europe. The Company’s primary business is the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The Company operates through the account receivables management segment. It also provides fee-based services, such as vehicle location, skip tracing and collateral recovery for auto lenders, government entities and law enforcement; revenue administration, audit and revenue discovery/recovery services for local government entities; class action claims recovery services and purchases; servicing of consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States, and contingent collections of nonperforming loans in Europe and South America.

