Praxair (PX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Praxair (NYSE:PX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS upped their price target on shares of Praxair to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Praxair to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Praxair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Praxair stock opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41,433.81, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Praxair has a 52-week low of $117.40 and a 52-week high of $166.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. equities research analysts predict that Praxair will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,780,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,308,000 after purchasing an additional 196,920 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,868,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,213,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 829,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,981,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,663,000 after purchasing an additional 262,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxair by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

