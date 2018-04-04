Precipio (PRPO) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $0.37

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1046952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precipio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, formerly Transgenomic, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in advancing personalized medicine for the detection and treatment of cancer, and inherited diseases through its molecular technologies and clinical and research services. The Company operates through its Laboratory Services segment.

