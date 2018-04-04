Premier Oil (PMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 85 ($1.17).

PMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.38) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.11) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Investec dropped their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 80 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.83) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Shares of Premier Oil stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 68.65 ($0.95). 7,905,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 42.75 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 104.56 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of $513.72 and a P/E ratio of -180.66.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Roy A. Franklin bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £49,800 ($68,803.54).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/premier-oil-pmo-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in issuing convertible bonds. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 353 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 835 mmboe.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.