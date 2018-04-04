P T S G (LON:PTSG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

P T S G (LON:PTSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a GBX 220 ($3.09) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON PTSG traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 158.50 ($2.22). The company had a trading volume of 66,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,174. P T S G has a 12 month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 218.50 ($3.07).

In related news, insider Paul William Teasdale sold 750,000 shares of P T S G stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £1,522,500 ($2,137,142.06).

P T S G Company Profile

Premier Technical Services Group PLC provides façade access and fall arrest equipment, lightning protection, electrical services, cleaning, and industry training solutions in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Access and Safety, Electrical Services, High Level Cleaning, and Training Solutions.

