Presbia (LENS) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Presbia (NASDAQ:LENS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Presbia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.8796686228163 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ LENS remained flat at $$2.31 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,617. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Presbia has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

LENS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Presbia in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Presbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Presbia Company Profile

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in South Korea, Australia, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Canada. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

