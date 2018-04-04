PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) Price Down 11% This Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $102,131.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00698895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179852 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034437 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne’s official website is b.network.

PressOne Coin Trading

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

