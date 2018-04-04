Price Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IBM during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in IBM during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IBM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vetr raised IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.01.

In other IBM news, Director Frederick H. Waddell bought 610 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IBM opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138,239.67, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a 12-month low of $139.13 and a 12-month high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

