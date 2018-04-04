PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $767.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PriceSmart to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The company has a market cap of $2,540.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Ifs Securities raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

