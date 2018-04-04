PriceSmart (PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PSMT stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 52 week low of $77.50 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2,540.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.21.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $767.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PriceSmart (PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/pricesmart-psmt-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated.html.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.