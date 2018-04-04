Primas Price Reaches $0.13 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Primas has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $69,376.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Lbank. In the last week, Primas has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00692577 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014525 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00179904 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,200,000 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial. The official website for Primas is primas.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank and Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

