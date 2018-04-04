Primulon Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:PRIMU)

Primulon (CURRENCY:PRIMU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Primulon has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Primulon coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Primulon has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of Primulon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Primulon

Primulon (CRYPTO:PRIMU) is a coin. Primulon’s official Twitter account is @primuloncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Primulon is www.primulon.com.

Primulon Coin Trading

Primulon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Primulon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primulon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primulon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

