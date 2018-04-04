Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0651812360776 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

NYSE:PFG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,553. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Daniel Joseph Houston sold 69,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $5,033,066.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $1,770,921.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,722 shares of company stock worth $9,974,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

