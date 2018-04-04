Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 463,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

NYSE:PG opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195,125.70, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $94.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

