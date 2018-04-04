Procter & Gamble (PG) and Church & Dwight (CHD) Financial Comparison

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Procter & Gamble pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years and Church & Dwight has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Church & Dwight shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Church & Dwight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Procter & Gamble and Church & Dwight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 1 8 6 0 2.33 Church & Dwight 4 6 5 0 2.07

Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus target price of $84.69, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. Church & Dwight has a consensus target price of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than Church & Dwight.

Volatility & Risk

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 15.34% 20.66% 8.99% Church & Dwight 19.69% 24.95% 9.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Church & Dwight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $65.06 billion 3.04 $15.33 billion $3.92 20.02 Church & Dwight $3.78 billion 3.21 $743.40 million $1.94 25.59

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Church & Dwight. Procter & Gamble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Church & Dwight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Church & Dwight on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand. The company also provides specialty products, including animal productivity products, such as MEGALAC rumen bypass fat, a supplement, which enables cows to maintain energy levels during the period of high milk production; BIO-CHLOR and FERMENTEN, which are designed to help reduce health issues associated with calving, as well as provides needed protein; and CELMANAX refined functional carbohydrate, a yeast based prebiotic. In addition, it offers sodium bicarbonate for use in industrial markets; and cleaning and deodorizing products for use in office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities. The company sells its consumer products through supermarkets, mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstores, convenience stores, home stores, dollar and pet stores, and other specialty stores, as well as through Websites; and specialty products to industrial customers and livestock producers through distributors. The company was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

