ProCurrency Hits 1-Day Volume of $148,291.00 (CRYPTO:PROC)

ProCurrency (CURRENCY:PROC) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. ProCurrency has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $148,291.00 worth of ProCurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProCurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ProCurrency has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.99 or 0.04523900 BTC.

BitcoinX [Futures] (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XDE II (XDE2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00158000 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ProCurrency Profile

ProCurrency (CRYPTO:PROC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2017. ProCurrency’s total supply is 15,004,811,331 coins and its circulating supply is 97,626,536 coins. The official website for ProCurrency is www.procommerce.io. ProCurrency’s official Twitter account is @ProCommerceInfo.

Buying and Selling ProCurrency

ProCurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy ProCurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProCurrency must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProCurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

