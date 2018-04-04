Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.20, for a total transaction of $181,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,514.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,268 shares of company stock worth $17,497,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.30.

Shares of MTD opened at $568.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14,647.65, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $472.44 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

