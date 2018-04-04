Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 266,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:WRI opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,607.07, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $35.62.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 18.88%. sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.49%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

