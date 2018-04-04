Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CoreSite (COR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CoreSite (NYSE:COR) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoreSite were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in CoreSite in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in CoreSite in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,433.22, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. CoreSite has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CoreSite (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.71 million. CoreSite had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. CoreSite’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. CoreSite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.73%.

In other CoreSite news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $113,792.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,043.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $265,985.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,127,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,780 and have sold 39,510 shares valued at $3,822,268. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS raised shares of CoreSite from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of CoreSite in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

CoreSite Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

