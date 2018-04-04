Profund Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of Waters Co. (WAT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 12,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT opened at $198.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,650.53, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.15 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.07. Waters had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $687.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Terricciano sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $318,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $683,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $86,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,794 shares of company stock valued at $16,057,538. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Waters from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Waters from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.13.

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

