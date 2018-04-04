Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.69. 594,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,756. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,722.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

