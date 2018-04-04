Progress Software (PRGS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $93-96 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.74 million.Progress Software also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 648,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,733. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,722.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

