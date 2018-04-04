Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, March 16th.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

PRGS stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,783.58, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $94.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

