Langen Mcalenn Weighs in on Progressive Co.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (PGR)

Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn increased their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.69. 3,498,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,212. The company has a market capitalization of $35,478.07, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 85.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 880,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,613,000 after buying an additional 405,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Progressive by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,752,000 after buying an additional 209,006 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Progressive by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 22,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

