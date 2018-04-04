Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Prologis (PLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,307,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Prologis worth $107,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 56,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

NYSE:PLD opened at $61.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,577.07, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. Prologis has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 63.11%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $903,917.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $243,129.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 684 million square feet (64 million square meters) in 19 countries.

