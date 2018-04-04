ProMetic Life Sciences (PLI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE: PLI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$2.00.

4/2/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$2.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.15 to C$0.60.

4/2/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.00.

3/29/2018 – ProMetic Life Sciences was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

TSE:PLI opened at C$0.73 on Wednesday. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.26.

In other ProMetic Life Sciences news, Director Steven J. Burton sold 98,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$151,035.50.

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

