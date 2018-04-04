Deutsche Bank Raises Proofpoint (PFPT) Price Target to $140.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFPT. Piper Jaffray reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, March 9th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.04.

PFPT stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,744.59, a P/E ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.18. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 54.09% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $465,160.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $88,974.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,052.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,284. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive and govern their sensitive data. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of an integrated suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

