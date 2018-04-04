Propy 1-Day Volume Hits $6.30 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Propy has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Propy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00010956 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and Huobi. Propy has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00697762 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00181840 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035833 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,441,790 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Livecoin and Liqui. It is not presently possible to buy Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

