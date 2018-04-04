ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDG) Shares Bought by Axa

AXA boosted its position in ProShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDG) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 4.88% of ProShares Trust worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Trust by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 28,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDG opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. ProShares Trust has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $46.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0042 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st.

