Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,387,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 2,203,670 shares.The stock last traded at $4.74 and had previously closed at $4.45.

PTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.72, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 4.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

