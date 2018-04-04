Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,290 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS set a GBX 2,400 ($33.69) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a GBX 2,186 ($30.69) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.75).

Get Prudential alerts:

LON:PRU traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.40) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,750 ($24.56). 5,512,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($27.97).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.95) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

In related news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.52), for a total value of £1,423,245.96 ($1,997,818.59). Insiders purchased a total of 30 shares of company stock worth $55,520 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Prudential’s (PRU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HSBC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/prudential-pru-earns-buy-rating-from-hsbc-updated-updated.html.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.