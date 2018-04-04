Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (NYSE:ISD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7321581782646 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.16. 73,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,750. Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Get Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

In other Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD news, insider Brian Clapp bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $32,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,823 shares of company stock valued at $54,159.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD (ISD) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/prudential-short-duration-high-yield-fd-isd-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-21-updated.html.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below-investment-grade fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of approximately three years or less and a weighted average maturity of over five years or less.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Short Duration High Yield FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.