pSivida (PSDV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. pSivida earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.1314199483895 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSDV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,397. The company has a market cap of $55.21, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.09. pSivida has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

pSivida (NASDAQ:PSDV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. pSivida had a negative net margin of 882.37% and a negative return on equity of 205.82%. equities research analysts forecast that pSivida will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of pSivida in a report on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of pSivida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on shares of pSivida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. pSivida currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. bought 8,606,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,466,956.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About pSivida

pSivida Corp. develops sustained-release drug-delivery products for the treatment of chronic eye diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers ILUVIEN, an injectable, sustained-release micro-insert for use in treating vision impairment associated with diabetic macular edema; and Retisert for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

