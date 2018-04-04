BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,000 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.15% of PTC worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Capital Management LLC now owns 658,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after acquiring an additional 241,595 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Pacific Grove Capital LP grew its stake in shares of PTC by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 302,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 78,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 5,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $404,172.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,368.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $553,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,964 shares of company stock worth $2,765,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on PTC to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

PTC stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. 104,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,728. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $81.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8,920.18, a P/E ratio of 104.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $306.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.17 million. PTC had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 30,000 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ptc-inc-ptc-shares-sold-by-british-columbia-investment-management-corp-updated.html.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.