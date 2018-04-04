Publica Price Reaches $0.24 (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Publica has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Publica token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00003186 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. Publica has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $7,819.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00705062 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00173404 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037851 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00032272 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Publica is publica.io. The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the exchanges listed above.

